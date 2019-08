ALMATY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank has raised its 2019 consolidated net income guidance to 300 billion tenge ($776.84 million) from 270 billion tenge, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova as saying on Wednesday.

Shayakhmetova said Kazakhstan’s biggest lender now factored in a lower cost-to-income ratio. ($1 = 386.1800 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov. Editing by Jane Merriman)