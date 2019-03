ALMATY, March 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank plans to boost its net income to 270 billion tenge (about $714 million) this year from 254.2 billion tenge in 2018, Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Friday.

Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets has proposed to pay out 40-50 percent of last year’s profit as dividend, Shayakhmetova said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)