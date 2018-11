ALMATY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s largest lender, Halyk Bank , expects to beat its own 2018 profit guidance of over 214 billion tenge ($586 million), Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.

“We see that we will most likely exceed our own full-year outlook,” she told a briefing. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Katya Golubkova)