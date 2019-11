ALMATY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, has raised its 2019 profit guidance to more than 320 billion tenge ($826 million) from a previous outlook of 300 billion, Deputy Chief Executive Murat Koshenov said on Monday.

The bank posted a 53.3% increase in profit to 251.4 billion tenge for the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)