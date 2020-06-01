Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank reviewing 2020 targets

ALMATY, June 1 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank is reviewing its profit guidance and other targets such as loan book growth for 2020, the lender said on Monday.

The bank has previously forecast its 2020 net income at around 350 billion tenge ($859 million), up from the 334.5 billion tenge it earned last year. But that forecast had been made before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Kazakhstan, prompting lockdowns and a hit to economic activity. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)