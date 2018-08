ALMATY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, raised its 2018 profit guidance to more than 214 billion tenge ($592 million) on Wednesday from 207 billion tenge.

Halyk chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova, who announced the forecast at a briefing, did not explain the reasons for the revision, but said the bank also expected faster loan book growth. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sunil Nair)