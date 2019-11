ALMATY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 12% year-on-year to 87.159 billion tenge (about $225 million) on the back of stronger interest income.

The bank’s net interest income jumped 20.4% year-on-year to 102.107 billion tenge. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)