Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 1.7% increase in Q3 net income

ALMATY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s biggest lender, Halyk Bank, reported third-quarter net income of 88.653 billion tenge ($206.4 million) on Monday, a 1.7% increase year on year.

Net gains on foreign exchange operations and higher income from non-banking activities offset lower net interest income in the quarter, according to the London-listed bank’s financial report. ($1 = 429.4700 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle)