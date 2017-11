ALMATY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The net income of Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s biggest lender by assets, jumped 53.2 percent year on year in the third quarter to 56.5 billion tenge (about $170 million), the bank said on Friday.

Halyk took over its largest rival, KKB, in July and third-quarter results were the first ones to include KKB assets. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)