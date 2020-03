ALMATY, March 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 7.9% year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday to 83.1 billion tenge ($207.6 million).

The bank’s full-year net income rose 31.6% to 334.5 billion tenge ($835.7 million). ($1 = 400.2700 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey)