ALMATY, March 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s largest lender Halyk Bank said on Thursday it more than doubled its net income in the fourth quarter.

The bank said it made 90.3 billion tenge ($238.97 million) in net profit in the fourth quarter 2018 compared with 38.0 billion tenge in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 377.8700 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)