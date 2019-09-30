Watchmaker Hamilton’s trademark infringement lawsuit winds up heading to trial

A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday denied Swatch subsidiary Hamilton International’s motion for summary judgment in its trademark infringement lawsuit against a competing watchmaker that creates one-of-a-kind wristwatches from pocket watches that Hamilton produced in the 1900s.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said that Vortic LLC and founder R.T. Custer had put forth enough facts in their defense to require a trial under standards set by the U.S. Supreme Court and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

