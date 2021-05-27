Mall operator Hammerson launches 700 mln euro sustainability-linked bond

May 27 (Reuters) - Mall operator Hammerson on Thursday launched a real estate sustainability-linked bond of 700 million euros ($853.30 million) and said it would use the proceeds to cut debt.

“The linking of the bond to our sustainability targets brings a stronger alignment between our financial and sustainability goals,” Chief Finacial Officer Himanshu Raja said. ($1 = 0.8203 euros) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)