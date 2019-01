Jan 2 (Reuters) - British real estate investment trust Hammerson Plc confirmed on Wednesday that its financial performance for 2018 would be in line with market expectations, as it halted share buybacks ahead of the release of the results.

The company had targeted up to 300 million pounds ($383 million) worth of share buybacks for the twelve month period to July 2019. ($1 = 0.7837 pounds) (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)