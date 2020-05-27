Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hammerson's CEO David Atkins to step down after a decade at helm

May 27 (Reuters) - Hammerson said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer David Atkins will step down by spring 2021 after a decade of managing the British mall operator, while it has launched a search for his replacement.

The move comes a few weeks after the company terminated its 400 million pound deal to sell seven retail parks to private equity firm Orion at a time when British property owners are being hammered by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

