May 21 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc said on Tuesday its chief financial officer, Timon Drakesmith, had resigned after eight years in the role.

Drakesmith will continue to be a member of the board until he leaves later this year, Hammerson said, adding that it would begin the search for a new CFO. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)