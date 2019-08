Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc on Wednesday appointed AIG executive James Lenton as its new finance chief, months after saying Timon Drakesmith would step down from the role this year.

Lenton, whose LinkedIn page says he was chief financial officer of the U.S. insurer’s EMEA business and its European Group until June, will take over the role from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)