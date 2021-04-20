Hammerson says footfall recovery encouraging, appoints new finance chief

April 20 (Reuters) - Hammerson on Tuesday named a new finance chief and said it was encouraged by a recovery in footfalls at its malls in England as the country lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions this month.

The mall operator named Himanshu Raja, previously finance head at Countrywide, as its new chief financial officer replacing James Lenton who is resigning this month. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)