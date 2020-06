June 15 (Reuters) - London-based mall operator Hammerson said on Monday it appointed rival Land Securities’ former chief executive officer, Robert Noel, as its non-executive chair, replacing David Tyler.

The company, which owns Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre and Brent Cross in London, said Noel would take over the position by no later than Oct 1. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)