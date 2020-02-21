Financials
Hammerson to exit retail parks with $516 million asset sale

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shopping centre operator Hammerson said on Friday it will exit retail parks business by selling seven of them to private equity Orion for 400 million pounds ($515.52 million) as it faces a challenging retail environment in the UK.

Hammerson has been trimming debt and fixing its balance sheet by divesting some its portfolio to focus on its flagship sites.

“Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector,” Chief Executive Officer David Atkins said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7759 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

