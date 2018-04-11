FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Hammerson advises shareholders to reject new Klepierre bid of 635 pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Hammerson said on Wednesday it had received a revised takeover proposal from French real estate company Klépierre of 635 pence per share, with 50 percent in new Klepierre shares and the rest in cash, the board of the British shopping centre operator said.

The board said this was only a marginal increase on Klepierre’s proposal of 615 pence on March 8, which was rejected, and that shareholders should take no action. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise)

