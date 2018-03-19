FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

France's Klepierre says offer to buy Hammerson rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - French shopping centre operator Klepierre said on Monday it had made a proposal to buy UK peer Hammerson, but that its offer had been rejected.

The French company said it offered 615 pence per share, a premium of about 40.7 percent to Hammerson’s closing price on March 16.

British newspaper The Times reported on Monday that Klepierre had made a 5 billion pound ($6.97 billion) takeover approach for Hammerson.

$1 = 0.7178 pounds Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely

