France's Klepierre says offer to buy Hammerson rejected

March 19 (Reuters) - French shopping centre operator Klepierre said on Monday it had made a proposal to buy UK peer Hammerson, but that its offer had been rejected.

The French company said it offered 615 pence per share, a premium of about 40.7 percent to Hammerson’s closing price on March 16.

British newspaper The Times reported on Monday that Klepierre had made a 5 billion pound ($6.97 billion) takeover approach for Hammerson.