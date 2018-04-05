FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Hammerson yet to finalise Intu deal; awaits clarity on Klepierre bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Hammerson Plc on Thursday said it did not intend to finalise shareholder documents related to its proposed acquisition of Intu Properties , as it awaits clarity on a bid from France’s Klepierre .

The U.K. shopping centres owner rejected a 4.9-billion-pound ($6.89 billion) bid from the French company in March, months after it set out to buy smaller rival Intu.

Hammerson said the so-called put up or shut up (PUSU) deadline for Klépierre is April 16.

The company, which owns Bristol’s Cabot Circus, also said in a trading statement that the first three months of 2018 had a strong start with leases signed totalling 7 million pounds, up 59 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7114 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

