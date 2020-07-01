Mall operator Hammerson gets just 16% of third quarter rents in the UK

July 1 (Reuters) - Mall operator Hammerson said on Wednesday it has collected just 16% of rents due in the UK during the third quarter at June-end, as retailers struggled during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The British company, whose rival Intu Properties just called in administrators, said it has received approval for issuance of up to 300 million pounds under the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), bumping up its maximum liquidity to 1.5 billion pounds.