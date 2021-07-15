Mall operator Hammerson plans to stop giving rent concessions as business picks up

July 15 (Reuters) - Mall operator Hammerson Plc said on Thursday it planned to stop granting future rent concessions to its tenants, as collection picks up with further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in the UK.

The firm said rent collection rates have continued to improve, with 89% of billable rents collected for financial year 2020 and 68% for the first half of fiscal 2021. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)