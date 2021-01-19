Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's Hammerson gets less than half of Q1 rent as COVID-19 curbs tighten

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - London-based shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc said on Tuesday it received less than half of the rents due for the first quarter as retailers grapple with new COVID-19 curbs across the UK and most of Europe.

The company, which pointed to some recovery during the holiday season, said the new lockdown has shut about three-quarters of its occupiers in the UK and caused a drop in footfall. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

