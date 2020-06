June 11 (Reuters) - London-based mall operator Hammerson Plc said on Thursday it will reopen three main centres in Ireland on June 15 as the local government eases coronavirus-led restrictions.

Dundrum Town Centre, Ilac Centre and Swords Pavilions will reopen next week and a range of measures has been put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)