July 24, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Hammerson targets $1.4 billion of disposals by 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British shopping centres group Hammerson said on Tuesday that it is planning 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) of disposals by the end of 2019 as part of an overhaul of its business following its failed takeover of rival Intu Properties earlier this year.

It came as Hammerson posted a 0.5 percent increase in first-half adjusted profits to 120 million pounds. Net rental income fell 3 percent to 178.5 million pounds during the first six months of 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

