Hammerson annual net rental income falls on increase in store closures

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Hammerson on Tuesday reported a drop in annual net rental income, impacted by an increase in store closures.

The owner of the Brent Cross shopping centre said net rental income fell 11.2% to 308.5 million pounds ($399.9 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

“Tenant restructuring, in the form of Company Voluntary Agreements and administrations has been the largest single factor reducing income,” Hammerson said. ($1 = 0.77 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)