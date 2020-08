Aug 6 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc said on Thursday it planned to raise 825 million pounds ($1.08 billion) through a rights issue and disposal of its 50% stake in joint venture VIA Outlets to its partner APG.

The owner of the Brent Cross shopping centre also said net rental income fell 44% to 87.3 million pounds for the first-half ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7609 pounds)