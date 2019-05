SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Lone Star has lost a lawsuit claiming damages of $1.443 billion against South Korea’s Hana Financial Group Inc with regard to the U.S. firm’s buy of Korea Exchange Bank in 2012, a Hana spokesman said on Wednesday.

In 2016, Lone Star filed the lawsuit to the International Court of Arbitration, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)