Handelsbanken appoints Carina Akerstrom as CEO

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken said on Monday it had appointed bank veteran Carina Akerström as its new chief executive officer, replacing Anders Bouvin, who is retiring.

Akerström takes up her new position at Handelsbanken’s annual general meeting on March 27, the bank said.

“The choice of Carina Akerström rests on a very solid, stable foundation, in view of her track record and excellent results over a long period of time,” Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said in a statement.

Akerström was first employed at Handelsbanken in 1986 and has since 2016 been the Deputy Group CEO. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)