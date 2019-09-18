Handelsbanken picks FSA's Noreus as compliance officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it had appointed Martin Noreus, currently deputy director general at the financial supervisory authority (FSA), as its chief compliance officer.

Authorities have increasingly focused on banks’ regulatory compliance after a series of money laundering and sanctions-busting scandals worldwide.

Danske Bank and Swedbank have been implicated in failures to combat money laundering in the Baltics.

Handelsbanken’s operations in the Baltics, which made up a very small part of its overall business, were closed earlier this year.

Noreus will assume his position by March 2020 at the latest, Handelsbanken said in a statement. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)