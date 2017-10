STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profit slightly above analysts’ mean forecast on Wednesday, boosted by higher than expected income from core lending activities.

Operating profit in the quarter fell to 5.4 billion Swedish crowns ($662.49 million) compared to a year-ago 5.7 billion, beating a mean forecast of 5.2 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1511 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Niklas Pollard)