UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken profit tops forecast as interest income swells

(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken reported second-quarter operating profit above forecast on Tuesday as both interest income and loan losses came in better than expected.

Operating profit in the quarter fell marginally to 5.26 billion Swedish crowns ($637 million) compared to a year-ago 5.28 billion, beating a mean forecast of 5.00 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Swedish banks have remained profitable throughout the financial crisis, despite headwinds from ultra-low interest rates imposed by the country's central bank.

Handelsbanken, one of Sweden's top mortgage banks, reported higher interest income on the back of strong household lending in the second quarter.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose 8 percent to 7.32 billion crowns from 6.81 billion a year ago to come in above the 7.22 billion seen by analysts.

The bank reported a common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of the banks capital, of 23.4 percent at the end of the second quarter, more than 3 percentage points above the regulators requirement of 20.3 percent. The bank targets a 1-3 percentage points buffer above the requirement.

"Thus the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio slightly exceeded the upper limit of the target interval," it said in the report.

Net commission income rose to 2.51 billion crowns from 2.28 billion a year ago and the 2.39 billion seen by analysts.

Loan losses also unexpectedly fell to 186 million crowns versus 229 million a year earlier. The mean analyst forecast was for loan losses of 366 million.