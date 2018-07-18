FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 4:44 AM / in 2 hours

Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in operating earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday as firm growth across its markets boosted income from lending and commissions.

Operating profit at the bank, with branches across the Nordics, Britain and the Netherlands, rose to 6.22 billion crowns ($702.6 million) compared to a year-ago 5.26 billion, topping a mean forecast of 6.13 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The results were boosted by a previously announced capital gain of 837 million crowns from the sale of a stake in credit information agency UC. ($1 = 8.8524 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

