Handelsbanken Q3 profit just tops forecast, to cut 1,600 jobs

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profit slightly above market expectations on Wednesday, boosted by lower-than-expected loan losses, and said it would be cutting at least 1,600 jobs in coming years.

Operating profit in the quarter fell to 5.34 billion Swedish crowns ($592 million) compared to a year-ago 5.42 billion, beating a mean forecast of 5.26 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

On Tuesday, Handelsbanken announced that chief executive Anders Bouvin will retire next year. ($1 = 9.0149 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)