Financials
February 5, 2020 / 6:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Handelsbanken Q4 earnings beat expectations

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Wednesday, boosted by favourable trading conditions and lower than antipicated costs.

Net profit rose to 4.38 billion Swedish crowns ($457 mln) from a year-ago 4.02 billion to beat an analysts’ mean forecast of 3.91 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank proposed a dividend of 5.5 crowns per share for 2019, unchanged from 2018 and slightly lower than the mean analyst forecast of 5.68 crowns. ($1 = 9.5850 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below