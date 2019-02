Handelsbanken Q4 profit beats forecast, dividend well below

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter operating earnings just above market expectations on Wednesday as lower loan losses boosted results.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.29 billion Swedish crowns ($580 million) from a year-ago 5.00 billion, beating a mean forecast for 5.21 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank proposed a dividend of 5.50 crowns, lower than the expected payout of 6.49 per share seen by analysts. ($1 = 9.1256 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)