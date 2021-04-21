UPDATE 2-Sweden's Handelsbanken posts profit beat, says cost cuts on track

(Adds details, analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported better-than-expected quarterly net earnings on Wednesday as the bank’s loan portfolio continued to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with ease.

First-quarter net profit rose to 4.38 billion Swedish crowns ($518.9 million) from 3.94 billion in the previous year, beating the mean forecast of 3.97 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Throughout 2020, the bank has showcased resilience in the face of a pandemic expected to result in a jump in soured debt for lenders as the spread of the coronavirus shut businesses and reduced employment around the world.

The bank did not report any loan losses in the quarter, but instead a positive adjustment of 8 million crowns. That compared with loan losses of 538 million crowns a year earlier and analysts’ forecast for losses of 417 million.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, fell 5% to 7.82 billion crowns from 8.23 billion a year ago, but was in line with a Refinitiv estimate of 7.82 billion.

Total expenses, a line which worried investors in recent years, increased to 5.68 billion from a year ago 5.5 billion, with the bank making a provision to the Oktogonen profit sharing scheme while the cost-cutting plan it unveiled in autumn had yet to yield its full impact.

“The cost-cutting programme is proceeding according to plan,” the bank said in the statement.

Fee and commission income increased 10% to 2.97 billion crowns from 2.7 billion a year ago, while gains on financial transactions were 397 million, up from a year ago 130 million.

“No great surprises in the report, the trends were what we expected to see,” Andreas Hakansson, a senior analyst at Danske Bank, said.

Hakansson added that it was too early to see results from the bank’s cost-cutting plan and that he expected shares to remain roughly unchanged when markets opened.

Handelsbanken’s shares are up just over 13% since the start of the year.