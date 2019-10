UPDATE 2-Sweden's Handelsbanken to pull out of Asia, Germany as charges dent profit

* Handelsbanken to cut annual costs by about SEK 1.5 bln

* Restructuring charge hits Handelsbanken net profit

* Rival SEB profit tops forecasts

* Handelsbanken shares rise 2.3%, SEB up 0.8% (Adds analyst comment, detail, share prices)

By Niklas Pollard and Colm Fulton

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it would pull out of Asia and Germany as part of efforts to cut costs as restructuring charges weighed on the Swedish bank’s third-quarter earnings.

The Stockholm-based bank has been seeking to curb costs while still investing in digital services and improving compliance and controls to combat financial crime and money laundering.

Handelsbanken said it planned to cut annual spending by about 1.5 billion crowns ($155 million) and booked restructuring charges of 900 million crowns in the third quarter, in part to cover an unspecified number of job cuts at the bank.

Dented by the charge, net profit fell to 3.57 billion crowns ($369 million) from 4.11 billion crowns last year.

Analysts had expected earnings of 4.11 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data. But the estimates did not include restructuring charges.

Shares Handelsbanken, down marginally this year, rose 2.3% by 0709 GMT.

Handelsbanken’s strategy of expanding west rather than east, primarily in Britain, mean it has not become embroiled in Baltic money laundering scandals that have engulfed Nordic rivals Danske Bank and Swedbank.

But the Swedish lender, which has retained a large network of independent branch offices, has faced criticism over mounting costs for modernising IT systems and its overseas expansion.

Chief Executive Carina Akerstrom, who took the helm this year, had said in July that an ongoing review of the bank’s operations was likely to result in job cuts.

The bank said on Wednesday it would gradually wind down its relatively small business in Asia and pull out of Germany, focusing on the Nordic markets, Britain and the Netherlands.

Handelsbanken will increasingly focus on areas where it already has a strong presence, such as mortgage lending and services for small- and medium-size companies.

It said it expected two thirds of cost cuts to be carried out by the end of 2020 with the final third implemented in 2022. It said the moves would shave about 500 million crowns off revenues.

The bank said it expected development spending in 2020 to remain at the 2.1 billion to 2.2 billion crown level anticipated for this year while costs to combat money laundering would remain elevated.

JP Morgan said in a research note that Handelsbanken’s restructuring plans were “a step in the right direction” but predicted cuts to average earnings estimates.

The bank’s total costs, a closely watched metric, were also affected by restructuring charges. Total costs rose to 6.28 billion crowns from 5.16 billion crowns in the same period a year ago, higher than analyst forecast for 5.46 billion crowns.

All Sweden’s top three banks published results on Wednesday.

SEB reported higher-than-expected third-quarter net profit amid continued robust corporate demand for its advisory services and lending business, helping its shares edge 0.8% higher.

“Despite a softening macroeconomic environment and a seasonal slowdown, clients remained active in the third quarter,” said SEB Chief Executive Johan Torgeby said.

Rival Swedbank’s dipped 3.6% after the bank said net earnings would fall more than expected due to costs to address money-laundering issues this year.

Nordea, which moved its headquarters to Finland from Sweden last year, is due to publish its earnings report on Thursday.