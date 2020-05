WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Poland’s Bank Handlowy urged the Polish regulator on Thursday to allow the bank to decide on its 2019 dividend in October, even though it has banned lenders from making payouts for last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

CEO Slawomir Sikora told reporters that his bank was initially allowed by the regulator to pay out a 2019 dividend before the banking dividend ban was imposed. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edmund Blair)