Hanesbrands sues NY apparel maker over Champion knockoffs

There can be only one Champion, according to a new lawsuit by Hanesbrands Inc to stop a New York apparel maker from confusing consumers into thinking there might be more.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, Hanesbrands accused Maxima Apparel Corp of purposely taking a free ride on its reputation and goodwill by mimicking its trademarked “C” logo, which features a letter C partially filled in by two colored fields, on “expensive” knockoffs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HfQdkl