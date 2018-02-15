FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:25 PM / in a day

Hanesbrands sues NY apparel maker over Champion knockoffs

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

There can be only one Champion, according to a new lawsuit by Hanesbrands Inc to stop a New York apparel maker from confusing consumers into thinking there might be more.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, Hanesbrands accused Maxima Apparel Corp of purposely taking a free ride on its reputation and goodwill by mimicking its trademarked “C” logo, which features a letter C partially filled in by two colored fields, on “expensive” knockoffs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HfQdkl

