FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 24, 2018 / 5:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Haniel to sell Metro stake to EP Global Commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Family-owned German investment group Haniel has agreed to sell a 7.3 percent stake in retailer Metro AG to the Czech Republic’s EP Global Commerce (EPCG) for an undisclosed sum, it said on Friday.

Under the terms of the deal, EPCG can acquire Haniel’s remaining 15.2 percent stake under a call option. Haniel is Metro’s largest shareholder with 22.5 percent, which is worth 977 million euros ($1.12 billion) at Friday’s closing price. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.