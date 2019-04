SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hanjin Group, the parent of Korean Air Lines, appointed Cho Won-tae on Wednesday as the new chairman to replace his late father Cho Yang-ho.

The senior Cho died of chronic illness earlier this month, weeks after shareholders ousted the tycoon from the board of the country’s biggest carrier. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)