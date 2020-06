SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that Chairman Cho Yang-rai had sold all of his 23.59% stake in the group to his second son.

With his father’s shares in hand, Cho Hyun-bum, chief-executive of South Korea’s top tyre maker Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd, now owns a nearly 43% stake in the tyre maker’s parent company, becoming the largest shareholder. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)