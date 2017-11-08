UPDATE 1-Hannover Re posts steep drop in Q3 profit after natural catastrophes

* Expects reinsurance rates to rise after catastrophes

* Equity sales helped lift profit

* Expects 2017 group net income of around 800 million euro (Adds comments on prices, guidance)

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hannover Re reported a 31 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit as a spate of natural catastrophes in North America took their toll.

The German reinsurer said on Wednesday that the recent catastrophes would allow it to charge higher rates for reinsurance, which would help lift profitability.

Group quarterly profit fell to 548.9 million euros ($636 million) from 791.9 million euros in the year-earlier period.

Analysts had expected the German reinsurer to post a loss of 93 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. But the company said that net income was lifted by the liquidation of its portfolio of listed equities.

“After years of moderate losses we saw an accumulation of severe natural disasters in the third quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin said in a statement. “Protecting against the consequences of such events is an absolutely central goal of reinsurance.”

For the full year, the company said it expected group net income of around 800 million euros. In September, Hannover Re said that it could miss its 2017 profit target because of claims from natural disasters, its first such warning since the 2008 financial crisis.

The company said that the hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, would not have a lasting impact on profitability or its capital.

“On the contrary: the recent loss events should cause market conditions to improve again for reinsurers,” the company said. “Rates for catastrophe risks, in particular, are now likely to move higher and should generally prompt positive movements in other lines as well.”

In 2018, the company expects group net income of “more than” 1 billion euros.