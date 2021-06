June 7 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies said on Monday it had received an unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposal from BGH Capital to acquire the company in a deal that valued the billing solutions provider at A$1.3 billion ($1.01 billion).

