Hapag Lloyd lifts 2018 operating profit on volume, freight, synergies

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd on Monday reported a 32 percent year-on-year rise in 2018 operating profit, citing higher transport volumes, improved freight rates and ongoing cost synergies from merging with rival UASC in 2017.

Operating profit before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 443 million euros ($502.63 million) up from 411 million euros the year earlier, the company said in a statement detailing preliminary results. The EBIT target corridor had been 200-450 million euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 1.138 billion euros, compared with 1.055 billion euros a year earlier.

Transport volumes rose by 21 percent to 11.9 million tonnes twenty foot equivalent units (TEU), but bunker prices - the cost of shipping fuel - rose 18 percent to $421 a tonne from $318 previously.

Hapag-Lloyd is due to give a 2019 guidance when it publishes full annual results on March 22.