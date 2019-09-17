Healthcare
Happify Health and Sanofi team up on multiple sclerosis treatments

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* Happify Health, a global leader in mental health technology, today announced it signed an agreement with global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi to advance the application of digital therapeutics to address key co-morbidities for individuals living with multiple sclerosis (MS), including depression and anxiety.

* Happify Health will develop a version of its digital platform specifically for people with MS and plans to submit the co-developed digital therapy to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for clearance as a medical device.

